Nyeri Women Endorse Anne Waiguru for Deputy President Bid

Women leaders from Nyeri County have publicly backed Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru for the Deputy President position in the 2027 General Election.

The endorsement was announced at a gathering led by grassroots leader Nasi Dogo, who said the group would mobilise women across communities.

Dogo urged Waiguru to formally declare her interest and pledged that members would go door-to-door to rally support ahead of the election.

She also called on Kenya’s political establishment to create more senior roles for women, arguing that female leaders deserve equal opportunity at the highest levels.

Dogo highlighted that Waiguru currently serves as governor alongside a male deputy and questioned why a woman could not serve as Deputy President alongside a male president.

The group said its networks are ready for an organised grassroots campaign to back Waiguru’s potential quest for the second-highest office.

The declaration adds to growing discussions about possible leadership alliances and succession plans as the 2027 General Election approaches.