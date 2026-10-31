Oburu Oginga Thanks Kenyans, Says He Will Return to Politics After Recovery

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga addressed supporters at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi on Saturday, thanking Kenyans for messages of sympathy and announcing his gradual recovery from an undisclosed illness.

Speaking virtually, he said, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for having sympathised with me during the time I've been sick. I've been sick like any other human being,” and added that “Going out and coming here is good. Slowly, it takes time. I'm soon going to be out with you to do the activities which lead to the development of our country.”

He also affirmed ODM’s participation in President William Ruto’s broad-based government, stating, “We are in this broad-based government, and we are not there blindly,” and indicated that the party would continue negotiations and set up a separate coalition team before February next year.

The rally marked the final day of ODM’s Mwezi wa Baba activities held in honour of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who died earlier this month, after which Oburu assumed party leadership.

Oburu’s health update and political outlook come as ODM navigates a transition following Raila Odinga’s death, with the new party chief expected to guide its next steps.