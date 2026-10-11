ODM Chair Gladys Wanga Demands Deputy President Slot in Ruto’s 2027 Re-election Deal

ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga said the party will support President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027 only if a pre-election agreement guarantees the Deputy President position for ODM.

Speaking at a party event in Kakamega, Wanga argued that ODM’s size and political influence merit a senior role and that the Deputy President should come from ODM when the President is re-elected.

The current Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki, who took office after the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua, maintains that he remains the designated running mate for Ruto, a view echoed by United Democratic Alliance secretary general Hassan Omar.

Kindiki dismissed any serious challenge to his position, saying his performance in office justifies his continued stay as Deputy President.

Wanga did not name a specific ODM candidate for the role, but stressed that the party’s support should be reflected in a formal power-sharing deal rather than an informal understanding.

She also rejected predictions that ODM would crumble after Raila Odinga’s death, pointing to continued popularity in Kakamega and expressing confidence that the party will win all seats from MCA to governor in the next election.

Wanga promised that ODM’s internal nominations will be free, fair and transparent, adding that any candidate who secures members’ support will be allowed to fly the ODM flag.

The demand introduces a fresh complication into Ruto’s search for a running mate, as he must balance the interests of his United Democratic Alliance allies with those of a party seeking a formal role in his re-election campaign.