ODM Deputy Leader Nassir Demands Deputy President Post for 2027

At a rally on Saturday, October 31, 2026, Abdulswamad Nassir, Mombasa Governor and deputy party leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), said the party will seek the Deputy President’s office if it backs President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at the Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi, Nassir argued that ODM deserves the second-highest post in recognition of its political weight and asked why the party should support Ruto without a meaningful role.

In a television interview on October 28, Nassir said ODM has not yet begun formal coalition talks but will present its demands when negotiations start, noting that the party constitution allows its leader to appoint negotiators.

He added that ODM will not shy away from demanding the Deputy President position, while clarifying that he is not personally seeking the role and that he had previously suggested Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho as a possible running mate for Ruto.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku responded by stating that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki will remain in office until 2032 and that ODM should abandon its claim, and UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar reiterated the party’s support for the Ruto-Kindiki ticket.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alleged that President Ruto has promised the deputy post to several politicians, naming Kindiki, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, ODM leader Oburu Oginga, Anne Waiguru and Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, and said Ruto is looking for a vote-getter who will not challenge his decisions.

ODM deputy leader Simba Arati, Governor of Kisii, said the party will also contest the Nairobi governor seat and the Nairobi Woman Representative position in 2027, while Homa Bay Governor and ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga declared that ODM aims to win every major seat in Nairobi, including governor, MCA, MPs and senator.

Joho described Nairobi as an ODM stronghold and urged Gachagua to stop attacking the party, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said the rally turnout showed continued support for ODM, and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed called on Gachagua to cease his criticism of ODM.

The rally also marked the first anniversary of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death on October 15, 2025.

The demand for the Deputy President’s office places the proposed coalition between ODM and the United Democratic Alliance under pressure, with both parties still far from reaching an agreement on a joint ticket for the 2027 election.