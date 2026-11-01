ODM Deputy Leader Simba Arati Holds Nairobi Youth Meeting After Jacaranda Rally Chaos

On Sunday November 1, 2026, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati convened a gathering of young members drawn from all seventeen ODM branches in Nairobi County as part of the party’s drive to boost grassroots support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The party announced the session on its official X account, describing it as one of a series of engagements intended to strengthen ODM’s presence in the capital and cement its status as a leading force on the ground.

The youth meeting took place only hours after the party’s Jacaranda Grounds rally on Saturday October 31, 2026 descended into disorder when suspected goons stormed the stage, prompting panic among attendees and a police response.

During the rally, speakers were unable to reach the podium, an individual seized the microphone and shouted “Msitoroke”, and clashes erupted around the venue before police were deployed to restore order.

The disturbance occurred against a backdrop of internal debate within ODM over its political direction and the prospect of cooperating with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Arati, who also serves as Kisii Governor, told the crowd at the Jacaranda rally that ODM would not give unconditional support to President Ruto’s re-election bid and that any partnership must be conditioned to reflect the principles championed by the late Raila Odinga.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo warned ODM leaders against attaching conditions to the President, arguing that support should be based on his development record for the country.

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga also criticised suggestions that ODM should back UDA without a formal agreement, stressing the party’s national political identity and interests.

Among the conditions being discussed are power-sharing arrangements, political zoning, joint nominations and the allocation of senior government posts, with a particular focus on the Deputy President position, which Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir said should be filled by an ODM member.

UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar reiterated the alliance’s support for the Ruto-Kithure Kindiki ticket, opposing ODM’s demand for the deputy presidency.

ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga said the party is participating in the broad-based government with a clear understanding of its political interests, disclosed that a technical team of five representatives from each side is working on a political and policy framework, and announced plans to form a separate negotiating team before February 2027, noting that a broad-based government differs from an electoral coalition.

The youth engagement and the earlier rally disruption highlight the challenges ODM faces in consolidating its grassroots structures while navigating competing views on its relationship with UDA as the 2027 election approaches.

ODM confirmed that further engagements are planned in Nairobi but did not disclose the specific outcomes of Arati’s meeting or the number of participants involved.