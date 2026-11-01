ODM Mobiliser Abass Khalif Eyes Direct Ticket for Lang’ata Seat

South C Member of County Assembly Abass Khalif said he delivered hundreds of Lang’ata supporters to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi on Saturday, October 31.

Khalif, who has announced his intention to contest the Lang’ata parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election, told TUKO.co.ke that senior ODM officials praised his ground-level organisational work and that some have indicated he could be given a direct party nomination.

An ODM official familiar with the discussions confirmed that party leadership was impressed with Khalif’s mobilisation skills and that talks were under way about a possible direct ticket for the Lang’ata constituency.

Khalif described the rally as a vivid display of orange, saying the streets “spoke, the ground roared” and that the turnout demonstrated continued unity and loyalty among ODM supporters in Nairobi.

He added that, although former party leader Raila Odinga is no longer alive, his ideals and legacy continue to drive the movement, and that ODM remains resolute as it prepares for the 2027 electoral cycle.