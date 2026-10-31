ODM Rally Descends Into Chaos at Nairobi Jacaranda Grounds

On Saturday, October 31, an Orange Democratic Movement rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi turned chaotic after suspected goons stormed the main dais, forcing party leaders and supporters to flee for safety.

The event was organised to mark the end of the first anniversary of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death.

The disturbance began when some aspirants, accompanied by their security personnel, attempted to access the main dais, triggering confrontations.

Unfamiliar individuals then made their way onto the stage and seized the microphone while party leaders were introducing themselves.

Leaders used the public address system to urge the thousands of supporters present not to run.

Police officers intervened and the confrontation escalated into running battles that sent supporters scrambling for safety.

Senior ODM officials present included party chairperson Gladys Wanga, Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

It was not immediately clear whether any injuries or arrests had occurred, and neither ODM nor the Nairobi Regional Police had issued an official statement at the time of publication.

The day before, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud had assured ODM leaders that police would be deployed along the route from Uhuru Park to Jacaranda Grounds and that the Central Business District would remain off-limits to prevent chaos.

Mohamud warned that security agencies would take action against anyone attempting to disrupt the gathering and urged residents, motorists and visitors to plan their movements early.