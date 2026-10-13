ODM Secretary General Says Oburu Oginga to Leave Hospital Within Two Days

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Interim Secretary General Catherine Omanyo said on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 that party leader Oburu Oginga is expected to be discharged from hospital either that day or the following day, dismissing online rumours about his health.

Omanyo told a local publication that the veteran Siaya Senator is recovering well and that claims of a critical condition or death were exaggerated, adding “Those people who are seeking to have more likes or views will be disappointed because he’s up, he’s well, he’s fine,”.

She said doctors could release him as early as Tuesday, October 13, 2026 or the next day, stating “In fact, he’s headed home either today or tomorrow.” Omanyo also noted that health can change for anyone, remarking “Everybody, including you and me, our health is not static. You can be under the weather anytime,”.

Rejecting death speculation, Omanyo said “And death that they are talking about does not choose a child or old. It comes to all of us. So we are not praying for anybody to die prematurely,” and added “His time will come and we will accept. Everybody’s time will come and we will accept because that is God’s choice, not the social media bloggers’ choice,”.

The ODM secretariat had earlier, on October 6, 2026, assured supporters that Oburu was alive, safe and in good spirits, while declining to disclose details of his illness.

Oburu Oginga, elder brother of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, assumed ODM leadership after Raila’s death in October 2025 and is guiding the party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The party has not released further medical information, and Omanyo urged supporters to focus on his recovery rather than unverified online posts.