Political Rivalry Erupts at Raila Odinga Memorial in Bondo

Leaders from the broad-based government and opposition clashed at the first anniversary memorial for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo, Siaya County, with supporters chanting the slogans “Tutam” and “Wantam”.

The exchange highlighted deepening divisions among political camps gathered to mark the occasion.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati told the crowd that the Orange Democratic Movement remains committed to the broad-based government and that anyone unwilling to stay is free to leave, adding that ODM will hold free and fair primaries, including for the Nairobi senatorial seat. He said, “ODM will conduct free primaries, including those of the Nairobi senatorial seat. Tunaomba msibaki. Lakini ukiondoka kwa sababu ya sponsor ni sawa.”

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi defended the arrangement and warned those he accused of trying to undermine the party, stating, “Wale wanafikiria wanaeza kuendelea kutunyanyasa kutumia sisi wasahau. Hapa ni ngome ya Dr Oburu, ya ODM na ya Ruto.”

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga was absent after requesting to be excused; a speech read on his behalf by his deputy described ODM as a strong political institution built by Raila and said the party must preserve the late leader’s legacy. Arati delivered the message and said, “Baba left us a robust institutional political movement.”

Members of the breakaway faction that formed The Equitable Party and The Mwananchi Party were present and led chants of “One Term”, signalling opposition to President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

Former ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said Raila left a legacy of democratic struggle, declaring, “Baba left us to defend democracy.”

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino echoed the sentiment, saying, “We will pursue the course Baba left us to do.”

Siaya Governor James Orengo called for a political shift, stating, “Ruto must be one term.”

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the opposition is defending the democratic ideals championed by Raila, adding, “We are defending Raila’s democracy,” while former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa insisted the opposition remains aligned with the late leader’s supporters.