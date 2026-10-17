President Ruto Launches Equality Slogan Ahead of 2027 Election

President William Ruto unveiled the slogan “Usawa ni Sawa, Mbele Pamoja” (Equality is Fair, Forward Together) at a public rally in Bondo town, Siaya County on October 7, shortly after presiding over the handover of the late Raila Odinga’s mausoleum.

Political observers said the phrase is the emerging campaign mantra.

Ruto told the crowd that Kenyans have decided to vote resoundingly for equity and equality in 2027 and that the nation must eliminate discrimination, hatred, jealousy and tribalism to unite and move forward together.

Political analyst James Wambua said the new message reflects the broad-based government formed after Ruto’s political rapprochement with the late Raila Odinga and that the 2027 campaign appears grounded on political and economic equity.

Wambua added that the appeal of the slogan will depend on how the president and his team package it and noted that the opposition is using catchy slogans such as “Wantam” and “Cousins” to capture the masses.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale defended the equity focus, arguing that opponents question why Ruto is talking about equality and that Kenya must form a coalition of the marginalised from Nyanza, Western, pastoralist regions and the Coast. He said the slogan has been popularised during the president’s North Rift tour.

Duale traced historical grievances to Sessional Paper No. 10 of 1965, to land-resettlement schemes and land-buying companies introduced during President Jomo Kenyatta’s era, and to the Africanisation policy that he said limited wealth access to a single group.

Duale said these policies discriminated against communities that have been excluded, sidelined and denied economic opportunities, reinforcing the administration’s emphasis on equitable development.