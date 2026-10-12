President Ruto Launches North Rift Development Tour Ahead of Mashujaa Day

President William Ruto began an 11-day development tour of Kenya’s North Rift region, visiting six counties and set to culminate in Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret on October 20, 2026.

Ruto said his critics were sponsoring surrogates to block his equitable development agenda, adding that opponents have “sponsored stooges” and that the 2027 elections will unite the country and end discrimination, while also noting that they have nothing new to offer.

He was accompanied at a mass in St Mark’s Catholic Church, Likuyani, Kakamega, by area MP Innocent Mugabe and Navakholo lawmaker Emmanuel Wangwe; Mugabe praised the administration for delivering the region’s first tarmac roads and for bringing equity.

The tour will move through Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Baringo, where the President will inspect ongoing projects, commission new facilities and oversee the issuance of thousands of title deeds, following earlier tours of Nyanza, Coast and South Rift.

The itinerary began on Saturday in Endebess, Trans Nzoia, where Ruto inspected the Endebess-Matumbei road and a mother-and-child unit at Endebess Sub-County Hospital.

On Monday he is scheduled to visit Nandi and Uasin Gishu, commissioning Maraba Market in Tinderet, inspecting Meteitei Hospital and related roads, opening the Kenya School of TVET’s Moiben campus, as well as Ziwa Dam 2, the Sirikwa-Ziwa Machine road and Siwa Level 5 Hospital in Soy constituency.

Tuesday’s programme includes stops in Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo, starting with a groundbreaking water project and KMTC student hostels in Kabyego, followed by foundation work for an economic-stimulus market and the Kipkuldul-Kapyego-Kamalei road; later the President will break ground on the Kipsaraman-Kinyach road in Kinyach, inspect a teachers college in Churo and tour several schools and a polytechnic in Chebara.

Wednesday’s agenda moves to West Pokot for the launch of the Konyao-Kiwawa-Alale road and inspection of the Kapsait-Kapsangar-Tapach-Sondany road, then returns to Trans Nzoia to view the Sibanga market and the Mwaita-Bwage-Makutano-Kapsara-Kobos road, before ending in Kiminini constituency with the launch of the Kiminini-Mitoto-Ndalu-Brigadier road, inspection of the modern market and commissioning of Kiminini Comprehensive School funded through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund.

Thursday sees the President in Chepkorio, Keiyo South, to launch the Timboroa-Seguton-Moringwo-Poror-Magrib-Sirwa-Lawina Ochi road, inspect an affordable-housing project and visit an economic-stimulus market, then travel to Eldama Ravine in Baringo to open the Poror-Sirwa-Oshid road at Sirwa and commission KMTC classrooms.

On Friday the President will inspect the Kopach River-Lomut-Sigor-Marich Pass road and the Sigor market in West Pokot, then move to Kwanza to view student hostels at Kwanza Vocational Training Centre, and finally to Kitale to inspect the Maili Tatu affordable-housing project and lay a foundation stone for student hostels at Kitale National Polytechnic.

The final two days of the tour are scheduled for October 17 in Nandi and Uasin Gishu, October 18 in Kapsabet where ACK Plaza will be commissioned and a church service attended, and October 19 for meetings at Eldoret State Lodge ahead of the national celebrations.

Uasin Gishu County leaders have welcomed the visit, describing it as a historic opportunity for residents to see development projects such as the Kenya School of TVET in Moiben and ongoing affordable-housing schemes, and have urged large turnouts for public rallies in Eldoret and Ziwa where the President is expected to address the crowd.

The leaders said the tour will place Uasin Gishu in the national spotlight during the Mashujaa Day celebrations and create business opportunities for the county.