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Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi Says TEP Lacks Structures to Win 2027 Presidency

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi Says TEP Lacks Structures to Win 2027 Presidency

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Sunday, October 11, 2026, said The Equitable Party (TEP) cannot win the presidency in the 2027 General Election because it lacks national structures.

Mudavadi challenged Edwin Sifuna and his supporters to show how TEP operates in counties such as Kwale, Kisumu, Murang’a and Garissa, noting that parties like ODM, UDA and Jubilee have established networks across the country.

He added that TEP has not held an Annual General Meeting or taken any steps that would indicate a functional party organisation, questioning how a party without such foundations could field a presidential candidate.

The remarks came after Senator Edwin Sifuna unveiled TEP as his political vehicle on October 4, 2026, and was announced as the party’s presidential candidate following an agreement by the party’s leadership to accommodate him and his Linda Mwananchi movement.

Sifuna responded by saying the party will set up grassroots structures nationwide, complete a rebranding to the Linda Mwananchi Movement, and discuss coalition options only after internal preparations are finished.

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