Senator Edwin Sifuna Meets Kirinyaga Leaders as Opposition Unity Push Gains Momentum

Senator Edwin Sifuna hosted Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina and Senator Kamau Murango at his Nairobi office on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, linking Nairobi and Mount Kenya political figures in a discussion on opposition unity ahead of the 2027 General Election.

After the meeting Sifuna posted on X that the two were "solid people" and that they shared thoughts on uniting the country and returning to democratic governance in 2027, signing the message with "Mbele kuzuri".

Political insiders said the talks could lay early groundwork for a cross-regional presidential ticket as opposition leaders seek a single candidate to challenge President William Ruto.

Sifuna, who heads the Linda Mwananchi movement, has said his immediate priority is completing the rebranding of The Equitable Party, including IEBC and ORPP registrations, before entering coalition negotiations.

Njeri Maina has repeatedly urged opposition parties to set aside personal ambitions and present one candidate, noting that citizens want an end to infighting and a united front against the incumbent in 2027.

Kamau Murango has publicly defended Sifuna and positioned himself as a bridge-builder within opposition circles.

Calls for a possible Sifuna-Rigathi Gachagua ticket have been voiced, with Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) deputy leader Cleophas Malala acting as an intermediary and drawing parallels with the 2002 National Rainbow Coalition.

The Linda Mwananchi faction has distanced itself from the rebranded Azimio coalition, now called Uikombozi, while Bumula MP Jack Wamboka said his team intends to partner with DCP and negotiate with Uikombozi.

No formal agreement on presidential or deputy nominations was announced after the meeting, and the impact on a broader opposition coalition remains uncertain.