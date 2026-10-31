Senator Richard Onyonka Proposed as Linda Mwananchi Party Treasurer Amid Criticism for Leaving Matiang’i Camp

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna announced on Friday, October 30, 2026 that Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka had been proposed for the position of National Treasurer of the Linda Mwananchi Party during the launch of the movement’s headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi.

Sifuna said delegates would consider the proposed leadership structure at the National Delegates Convention scheduled for November 13, and that Onyonka would be deputised by Abigail Gikonyo if the convention approves the appointments.

The senator’s nomination was highlighted by Sifuna as evidence of the Kisii community’s reputation for handling party finances, noting that Kisii politicians often occupy treasurer roles in various parties.

Onyonka, who previously championed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s presidential ambitions and publicly declared Abagusii support for Matiang’i in January 2025, has since aligned himself with Sifuna’s emerging political outfit.

At a rally in Taita Taveta in July 2026, Onyonka described Sifuna as his leader and Kenya’s incoming President, signalling a shift from his earlier support for Matiang’i.

Nyaribari Masaba parliamentary aspirant Omoi Makori condemned Onyonka’s departure from Matiang’i’s camp at a burial ceremony in Masabo, Gesusu, calling the move shameful and urging the Abagusii community to remain united behind Matiang’i’s presidential bid.

Makori argued that leaders should not switch allegiances as the country approaches the 2027 General Election, saying the community must not betray its own candidate.

Meshack Obonyo, an aspirant for the Masimba Ward MCA seat, echoed Makori’s sentiment, labeling politicians who abandoned Matiang’i as “sell-outs.”

Makori also criticised Nyaribari Masaba MP Daniel Manduku for inadequate road development, questioning the use of a single truck and tractor for tarmacking the constituency’s roads.