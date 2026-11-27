Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to bring back a language proficiency test as the qualifying criterion for candidates seeking elective office, saying the measure should replace the current academic degree requirement.

He made the proposal on Wednesday, November 25, during a Senate debate on candidate qualifications, arguing that the degree condition set out in Section 22 of the Principal Election Act and upheld in the Paul Mecheria Wambui case has spurred a market for forged certificates.

"The reason there is a surge of fake academic qualifications is that Section 22 of the Principal Election Act, which was ruled constitutional in the Paul Mecheria Wambui case, said you must have a degree to run for some of the elective positions," Cherargei said.

The senator suggested that aspirants should instead be required to write a composition in English or Kiswahili, or demonstrate competence in sign language, at the IEBC headquarters, noting that the Constitution already recognises proficiency in these languages.

"If you know how to write Kiswahili, because it is a national language, an acceptable official language, you are allowed to run," he added, also stating, "If you know how to write English, you are allowed," and "If you know sign language, you are allowed. Because that is what the Constitution says on the proficiency of language."

Cherargei warned that the degree rule has encouraged politicians at all levels, including governors, senators, members of the National Assembly and county assemblies, to obtain fraudulent academic papers, and he cited a sitting Member of the National Assembly with a doctorate who struggles to communicate in English as evidence that academic credentials do not guarantee competence.

He linked his proposal to a recent High Court ruling that a university degree is not a mandatory qualification for Members of Parliament or County Assemblies, a decision he said removes discrimination against Kenyans without university qualifications ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a related clarification, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said comments by IEBC Director of Legal Services Chrispine Owiye about Democratic for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua had been taken out of context and did not address the issue of removal from office through impeachment.