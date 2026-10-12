Senator Samson Cherargei Revives Proposal to Extend Presidential Term to Seven Years

Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei revived his proposal to extend Kenya’s presidential term from five to seven years during a North Rift development tour on Monday, October 12, 2026, invoking “kumi na nne supuu” and hinting at a possible 14-year presidency for President William Ruto.

Cherargei warned Ruto’s opponents that they should begin planning beyond the 2027 General Election, saying “Na sisi 2027 hatuongelee ushashinda. Waanze kuongea mambo ya 2032,” and added that he would return with a plan to keep Ruto in power if they fail to organise.

The remarks echo a memorandum Cherargei submitted to the National Dialogue Committee on September 22, 2023, in which he argued that longer terms would give presidents more time to implement their manifestos and address recurring electoral challenges.

In 2024 he sponsored the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, which sought to extend the terms of the President, MPs, senators, governors and Members of County Assemblies from five to seven years, potentially allowing a president to serve two seven-year terms for a total of 14 years.

The Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee recommended on November 1, 2024 that the House reject the Bill after receiving 168,801 public submissions, of which 99.99 percent opposed the changes.

Cherargei defended the seven-year term in a radio interview on April 23, 2025, stating “seven years is a holy number for us Christians.”

During the October 12 tour he also targeted Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, calling him “Mr Empty” and challenging him to a direct political confrontation.

He accused Ruto’s opponents of lacking a clear political agenda, saying “Your Excellency, these people don’t have an agenda. We want equity.”

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has distanced itself from Cherargei’s amendment proposal, describing it as incompatible with the party’s policies and constitutional values.