Silas Jakakimba Defects From UDA to ODM Ahead of Suba North Contest

On Monday, November 2, 2026, Suba North parliamentary aspirant Silas Jakakimba announced that he is leaving the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to run for the constituency’s seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

Jakakimba explained that a series of grassroots consultative forums held across the five wards of Suba North revealed a strong preference among residents for representation through ODM within the broad-based government arrangement.

In a statement posted on his X account, he said the decision was taken after receiving guidance from President William Ruto, the leader of UDA, and ODM party leader Oburu Oginga, and that senior officials from both parties had endorsed the move.

He thanked ODM chairperson and Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga, secretary general Catherine Omanyo, minority leader Junet Mohamed and party executive director Oduor Ong'wen for welcoming him into the party.

Jakakimba pledged to boost ODM’s grassroots machinery in Suba North and to encourage residents to obtain national identity cards and voter registration cards ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The switch adds to a growing number of politicians who have departed UDA as the election cycle approaches, reflecting a broader trend of realignments within Kenya’s broad-based political framework.