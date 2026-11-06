Timely Kenya Survey Ranks Cynthia Muge Top Woman Representative With 59.9%

A Timely Kenya Women Representatives Performance Rating for 2026 placed Nandi County Woman Representative Cynthia Muge at the top of the national ranking with a score of 59.9 percent, narrowly ahead of Busia County’s Catherine Omanyo who scored 59.1 percent.

The survey evaluated the 47 women representatives on two equal components – grassroots performance, including use of the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) and humanitarian activities, and parliamentary contributions such as bills, motions, petitions, statements, questions and committee work.

Kirinyaga’s Njeri Maina ranked third with 55 percent, Kisii’s Dorice Donya fourth at 55.5 percent, and Meru’s Elizabeth Kailemia fifth with 55.3 percent. The remaining top-ten performers were Betty Maina of Murang’a (51.6 percent), Esther Passaris of Nairobi (51.6 percent), Muthoni Passaris of Nairobi (51.4 percent), Beatrice Kemei of Kericho (51.1 percent), Bensuda Osogo of Homa Bay (51.1 percent) and Joyce Kamene of Machakos (50.7 percent).

The assessment also highlighted that only four in ten respondents had seen their woman representative since the 2022 General Election, while 64 percent said they did not understand the constitutional role of the office.

Moreover, 61 percent of those surveyed believed women representatives seeking re-election in 2027 would fail to retain their seats.

Data were collected from 1,818 respondents across all 47 counties between October 18 and November 3, 2026 using Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviews, with Timely Kenya reporting a margin of error of plus or minus 1.05 percentage points.