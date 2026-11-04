DJ Mo Fined KSh5,000 After Court Appearance Over Traffic Offences

DJ Mo, the gospel DJ known as Samuel Muraya, appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, after being arrested along Thika Road in Nairobi.

Court documents list three counts against him: driving a Jaguar bearing registration KCH 065T without a valid third-party motor vehicle insurance certificate, failing to display a valid insurance certificate, and disobeying verbal instructions from a police officer.

He was stopped at about 8:55 am near Roasters on Thika Road, and Corporal Chelimo directed him to drive the vehicle to a police station, which he declined and instead continued towards Thika, according to the charge sheet.

Muraya admitted to two of the traffic offences, telling the magistrate that his insurance had expired the day before and that he had forgotten to renew it, and added that he was hurrying to collect his sick child from school, causing him to miss a scheduled flight.

Senior Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo fined him KSh3,000 on the insurance-related count and KSh2,000 on the count of disobeying the police officer, bringing the total fine to KSh5,000.