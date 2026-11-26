The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) announced a large-scale suspension of driving licences as part of its Msimu Bila Ajali road-safety campaign ahead of the December festive period, with the authority’s director-general stating that at least 300,000 licences could be withdrawn within a week.

NTSA said it had recorded more than 1.7 million vehicle- and driver-related violations in the previous 30 days, with speeding accounting for roughly 740,000 of those offences, according to the agency’s data from its intelligence and instant-fine systems.

In a report by Nation Africa, director-general Nashon Odhiambo said the agency planned to suspend 30,000 licences within a month, noting that 15,000 licences had already been suspended and the remaining 15,000 were expected to be withdrawn in the following week; other outlets – The Standard, Tuko Kenya, The Star Kenya, Eastleigh Voice and Citizen Digital – quoted director-general Nashon Kondiwa (also rendered as Nahashon Kondiwa) as saying “We are going to suspend at least 300,000 driving licences in the next one week.”

The authority also announced that the inspection status of 25,000 vehicles would be suspended after investigations found some speed-limiter devices had been tampered with, meaning those vehicles will have to be re-inspected.

NTSA said it would not publish the names of motorists whose licences are suspended because of the Data Protection Act, and that affected drivers must undergo fresh driving tests before their licences can be reinstated.

Director-general Nashon Kondiwa warned that the agency faces funding deficits that hinder road-safety initiatives, adding that the Kenya National Highways Authority estimates about KSh2.8 billion is needed to address the country’s 290 identified black spots.

The agency cited national road-crash data showing more than 4,500 deaths in Kenya since the start of 2026, a slight decline from the 5,009 deaths recorded in 2025, and highlighted an 85.11 percent rise in passenger fatalities in July 2026 compared with the previous year.

NTSA acknowledged that its enforcement actions could be challenged in court but said it is prepared to address any legal hurdles while continuing intelligence-driven enforcement beyond the festive season.