President William Ruto resumed his development tour of Western Kenya on Saturday, November 28, 2026, accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and other regional leaders, to launch infrastructure projects and appeal for voter support ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

Mudavadi, who holds the portfolios of Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, urged residents of Busia and Bungoma counties to back President Ruto, saying “I want to urge the residents of Busia and Western Kenya to take my word that President Ruto will win through the ballot in a free and fair election. We want your vote to be in his basket and your vote to contribute to his victory.”

In Busia County, the President inaugurated the upgrading of the Butula–Nambale–Amukura, Amukura–Machakusi and Kotur–Kocholia roads, a KSh3.3 billion project that now covers 62 kilometres, and flagged off a KSh1.3 billion Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project aimed at 16,000 households across Busia.

The launch also included the hand-over of the Bumala Modern Market in Butula Constituency, a KSh230 million facility designed for at least 320 traders with additional space for 150 outdoor vendors, featuring cold storage, an ICT hub, a food court, childcare and sanitation amenities.

In Bungoma County, Ruto launched the Misikhu Economic Stimulus Programme market and the Misikhu–Naitiri Access Road, after which Mudavadi again called on voters to translate their support into votes, stating that the region would play a critical role in securing the President’s re-election.

Mudavadi also accused opposition leaders of promoting divisive and tribal politics and of attempting to interfere with the independence of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, urging them to organise their own teams instead of casting doubts on the electoral body.

The second phase of the Western Kenya development tour is scheduled to run from November 28 to December 1, 2026, covering Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga counties, with planned visits to Malava and Khwisero in Kakamega on the following day.

People Daily notes that Western Kenya is regarded as an important electoral battleground, with projections that it could deliver more than 3.2 million votes in the August 2027 election, and that the region largely supported the late Raila Odinga in the 2022 General Election.