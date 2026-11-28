On Friday November 27, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, leader of the Linda Mwananchi Movement, said President William Ruto is the most beatable incumbent president in Africa and the world while speaking during a stop on his United States tour, stating, "William Ruto is the most beatable president in Africa or in the world right now."

Sifuna argued that Ruto has squandered the mandate he received in 2022 by failing to fulfil campaign promises, concentrating power and wealth among a small circle of allies, enriching himself and his cronies, and allowing corruption to dominate his government, adding that the president has overseen the killing of Kenyans exercising their constitutional rights.

He warned that removing an incumbent with access to state machinery and significant financial resources will require serious groundwork, noting that Ruto is an experienced political operator with money, the state and resources.

Sifuna said the Linda Mwananchi Movement will intensify grassroots mobilisation after returning from the United States, working in as many spaces as possible and not assuming that anything will come for free.

He also insisted that the United Opposition’s selection of its flag-bearer should be driven by popular will rather than private negotiations, and expressed confidence that a majority of Kenyans will back his presidential bid by February 2027.