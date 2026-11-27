On November 27, 2026 a Mombasa Court delivered verdicts in the Shakahola case, finding preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie guilty of manslaughter and acquitting him of other counts.

Justice Alex Ithuku ruled that Mackenzie was convicted of manslaughter for the deaths of 123 victims while being acquitted of responsibility for 115 other deaths; the judge also convicted his wife Rhoda Mackenzie of manslaughter in the death of Joseph Buyuka, an aide who died while in police custody after she encouraged him to continue fasting.

In total the court found 30 of the 95 accused persons guilty of manslaughter and acquitted 60 of all charges under section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code; the cases against four accused who had died during the proceedings (the 5th, 27th, 57th and 92nd) were closed, and one accused, Enos Amanya Ngala, had previously been convicted on 43 counts under a plea agreement.

The trial follows the exhumation by police of 429 bodies from Shakhahola Forest in Kilifi County in April 2023, many recovered from shallow graves; the deceased were followers of Good News International Ministries who moved to the forest between 2021 and 2023, called themselves “Wateule” and lived in villages named after places in the Holy Land.

The 95 individuals were originally arrested and charged with murder of 238 people, but were later charged with manslaughter under sections 202 and 205 of the Penal Code; they entered not-guilty pleas on January 24, 2024 and the prosecution called 94 witnesses between August 12, 2024 and February 26, 2026.

Sentencing will be determined after the court hears arguments from the prosecution, victims and mitigation, and receives pre-sentence reports from the Probation and Aftercare Service.