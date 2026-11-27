The Kisumu High Court on Thursday, November 26, refused an urgent application that sought to halt the recruitment process for Maseno University’s next vice-chancellor.

Justice Joe Omido explained that his earlier judgment of November 24, which dismissed two consolidated petitions challenging the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) recommendations, did not contain a positive order that could be suspended, and therefore he could not grant the interim restraint sought.

The judge declined prayer 2, which asked for a stop to the appointment pending an inter-partes hearing, stating that it was inappropriate to grant an interim restraint of a negative order and certified the application urgent, directing the petitioner to approach the Court of Appeal for temporary relief or, if proceeding in the High Court, to serve all parties and appear on December 8, 2026 at 08:30 hrs for directions.

The dispute centres on the PSC’s decision to forward Professor Bulitia Godrick Mathews, Professor Kimani Chege Gabriel and Professor Mary Jepkemoi Kipsait to the Maseno University Council, while petitioners argued that higher-scoring candidates Professor Benard Aduda (second with 77.5 marks) and Professor Francis Jakim Mulaa (third with 77 marks) were overlooked, and that acting vice-chancellor Professor Erick Nyambedha was classified as “not ranked”.

In its defence, the PSC said it considered ethnic balance, gender representation and inclusion of persons with disabilities; it noted that Professor Aduda was not recommended because two deputy vice-chancellors from the Luo community already served on the university council, and that Professor Mulaa had been suspended and faced anti-corruption charges, while Professor Chege was selected for ethnic balance and Professor Kipsait for gender balance.

Interview scores disclosed in court documents showed Professor Mathews leading with 79 marks, followed by Professor Aduda (77.5), Professor Mulaa (77), Professor Chege (76) and Professors Mary Jepkemoi Kipsait and Joseph Ouma Rasowo tied at 74 marks each.

Justice Omido found that the petitioners had not produced sufficient evidence of a constitutional or legal breach by the PSC, dismissed the consolidated petitions and ordered each party to bear its own costs.

On Friday, the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Mombasa, presided over by Justice Jorum Abuodha, certified as urgent a petition filed by Willy Otieno Sawe and issued temporary conservatory orders that prevent the Education Cabinet Secretary, the Attorney-General, the Maseno University Council and the PSC from concluding, approving or ratifying the appointment or issuing an appointment letter.

The court gave the respondents seven days from service to file responses and scheduled the matter for mention on December 8 for further directions.

Sawe’s petition, filed in the public interest, names the Education Cabinet Secretary, the Attorney-General, the university council and the PSC as respondents and seeks disclosure of interview score sheets, evaluation reports, minutes and correspondence, as well as an order for a fresh, transparent recruitment if the court finds the process compromised.

The petition also raises concerns about the “not ranked” status of Professor Nyambedha and asks the respondents to explain the basis for that decision.

Student leaders, led by Philian Onyango of the Students’ Organisation of Maseno University, stormed the office of council chairman Professor Omollo Ongati, demanding that the PSC disclose Professor Mathews’s academic credentials and supervision record, arguing that a vice-chancellor must possess unquestionable scholarly authority.

Under Section 35(1)(a)(v) of the Universities Act, the PSC is mandated to conduct competitive interviews and recommend candidates, while the final appointment is made by the university council in consultation with the Education Cabinet Secretary.