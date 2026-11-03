Former West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio Joins ODM, Announces Gubernatorial Bid

Former West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio officially joined the Orange Democratic Movement on Tuesday, November 3, and announced his intention to contest the West Pokot governorship in the 2027 General Election.

He was received at ODM headquarters, Chungwa House in Nairobi, by Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati, who was accompanied by a delegation of national and regional leaders.

Arati said Poghisio’s move would boost the party’s regional expansion and invoked the legacy of the late Raila Odinga, stating “Baba loved West Pokot, and the Pokot people loved him back. We are going to reignite that fire. The spirit of Baba will be felt all over.”

Poghisio told reporters that his decision followed extensive consultations with his family and local party networks and expressed admiration for ODM’s ideals, adding “We are determined to make ODM bigger. We shall traverse all corners of the republic strengthening and adding new energy into the party.”

Over four decades, Poghisio began his political career as the inaugural MP for Kacheliba on a KANU ticket during the Mlolongo elections, was briefly expelled by KANU’s disciplinary committee, reclaimed the seat in 1997 and served three consecutive terms until 2013, then returned as West Pokot Senator from 2017 to 2022.

He arrived at the ceremony with a delegation of about 80 supporters, including sitting Members of County Assembly Gladys Kori, John Bosco Lotikiru, Amos Liangor, Joshua Kolipus Nakuria, Tukei Mzalendo Simon and parliamentary aspirant Francis Krop.

Deputy Governors Martin Moshisho of Kajiado and William Oduol Denge of Siaya also attended, as did MPs John Ariko (Turkana South) and Dr Joshua Oron (Kisumu Central), Kisumu County Senator Prof Tom Ojienda, and ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen.

Ong’wen welcomed the new members, noting that ODM is the only party in Kenya with over 1.5 million officials from grassroots to national level, and said the newcomers had made the right decision.

The event came a day after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja left the United Democratic Alliance to join ODM, announcing his own bid for a second term under the party and citing advice from the late Raila Odinga.