High Court Convicts Paul Mackenzie and 28 Co-Accused of 191 Murders in Shakahola Massacre

The Mombasa High Court, presided over by Lady Justice Diana Kavedza, found controversial preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie guilty of 191 murder counts linked to the Shakahola forest tragedy and convicted him alongside 28 co-accused.

The judgment covered deaths that occurred between January 2021 and September 2023 in Shakahola, Malindi Sub-County, Kilifi County, and concluded that an organised system of religious teachings directed followers to fast to death.

The Director of Public Prosecutions presented evidence from 123 witnesses, digital recordings, forensic and DNA reports, and 190 post-mortem samples from minors, with medical findings attributing 76 deaths to starvation, 112 to unascertained causes, and the remaining to specific injuries.

The court determined that the fasting directive was communicated through village elders, reinforced at regular meetings, and enforced by guards who prevented followers from escaping, beginning with children.

Evidence showed that Good News International Church, founded by Mackenzie in 2010, operated as a cult that discouraged modern medicine, formal education and external assistance while preaching an imminent end of the world.

Among those convicted were Mackenzie, deputy pastor Smart Deri Mwakalama, Stephen Sanga Muye and 26 other individuals.

Two other accused, Kelvin Saudi Asena and Edison Safari Mnyambo, died during the trial and the DPP subsequently withdrew the murder charges against them.

The convicted persons are scheduled for sentencing on November 6, 2026.

The case follows the discovery in April 2023 of shallow graves in Shakahola forest, where investigators recovered more than 400 bodies, with one report counting 429 bodies, many of which showed signs of starvation and other trauma.

The High Court’s finding is expected to intensify national discussions on religious freedom, regulation of religious organisations and the protection of vulnerable Kenyans from harmful doctrines.