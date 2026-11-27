The Higher Education Loans Board disclosed a shortfall of KSh86.7 billion, a gap that puts the loan programme for more than 380,000 university and college learners at risk for the 2026/2027 academic year.

Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Monari presented the figures to the National Assembly Education Committee on Thursday, November 26, 2026, during the Budget Policy Statement hearings, telling members that the board could not transfer funds to students because of the deficit.

Monari explained that the shortfall includes KSh57.4 billion linked to capitation payments, while the board has so far financed 820,000 students against a target of 1.2 million, leaving a shortfall of over 380,000 beneficiaries.

He added that the board had formally written to the National Treasury, through the Ministry of Education, requesting the release of the outstanding capitation to enable further disbursements.

In the current financial year the board received an allocation of KSh56.3 billion, representing about 7.2 percent of the KSh784.5 billion education budget, an increase from the KSh41.55 billion allocated in 2025/2026; university scholarships accounted for KSh30.9 billion and TVET scholarships for KSh9.2 billion.

Despite the funding crunch, HELB announced on November 9, 2026 that it had processed and released funds for eight student batches by November 6, listing batch numbers HELB-006973, HELB-007203, HELB-007204, HELB-007214, HELB-007211, HELB-007212, HELB-007221 and HELB-007164, though the total amount and number of recipients were not disclosed.

Earlier in October the board had reported processing of twelve batches, but students have continued to raise concerns about delayed loan allocations and difficulty confirming receipt ahead of the new semester.

The funding shortfall is slated for further debate as MPs examine HELB’s request for additional resources, while the Treasury’s medium-term plan highlights the need to strengthen the student-centred funding model, improve means-testing and ensure timely loan disbursement.

Lawmakers are also reviewing the Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill 2026, which proposes merging HELB with the Universities Fund and the TVET Funding Board under a new Tertiary Education Funding Authority that would manage loans with repayment rates of up to 25 percent per month after a one-year grace period.