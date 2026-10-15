KNEC Releases 2023 and 2025 Teacher Exam Results, Withholds Some Over Fees

The Kenya National Examinations Council announced that results for six teacher education assessment and examination programmes have been issued for candidates who sat the tests in 2023 and 2025.

The 2023 batch includes the Diploma in Primary Teacher Education, Diploma in Secondary Teacher Education and Diploma in Early Childhood Teacher Education, while the 2025 batch covers the Diploma in Teacher Education, Diploma in Special Needs Education Parts I and II and the Teacher Certificate in Adult Education.

In a notice dated October 15, KNEC instructed candidates to collect their results from the colleges where they are enrolled and added that “Results for colleges with outstanding assessment and examination fee balances have been withheld pending settlement of the arrears.” The council said the affected institutions have already been notified and urged to clear the balances before their results can be released.

The examinations assess individuals preparing for teaching roles at early childhood, primary, secondary, special needs and adult education levels, and the documented outcomes are required for meeting the professional and academic criteria set by the Teachers Service Commission for registration and employment.

The Teachers Service Commission is also reviewing entry standards for teacher training, proposing to lower the minimum KCSE mean grade for diploma courses from C+ to C, to reduce the threshold to C- for persons with disabilities in certain courses, and to recognise single-subject teaching qualifications including new Competency-Based Curriculum areas.