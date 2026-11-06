Law Society of Kenya Leads Protest Over Missing Advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi

On Friday November 6, 2026 the Law Society of Kenya organised a peaceful march in Nairobi demanding the immediate return of missing advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi and answers from security agencies.

The demonstration began outside the Milimani Law Courts, proceeded along Kenyatta Avenue and was intended to end at the National Police Service headquarters at Vigilance House, although some reports said the march was to Jogoo House.

LSK President Charles Kanjama called on lawyers, human-rights defenders and the public to join, saying “We are telling them no to abductions, no to harassment of advocates, and no to impunity and lawlessness.”

He added that the society would not relent until the advocate was safe and warned that the protest could be taken to State House if institutions failed to address the concerns.

The missing lawyer, who practises at Abshir & Njagi Advocates, was reported abducted along Muchai Road off Ngong Road in the early hours of either November 1 or November 2, 2026, according to differing accounts.

CCTV footage showed armed men pursuing his vehicle, a Toyota Prado TX and a double-cab vehicle, before bundling him into a waiting vehicle; police later recovered an abandoned Toyota Premio (registration KDL 356C) on Muchai Drive.

Witnesses said some of the pursuers were dressed in what appeared to be police uniforms and bullet-proof vests.

On November 4 the Milimani High Court, presided by Justice Alexander Muteti, issued urgent orders directing Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, DCI Director Mohamed Amin, NIS Director-General Noordin Haji and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to produce Abdi before the court, alive or dead, and to explain his disappearance.

The court also required the respondents to present any warrants authorising his arrest and warned that non-compliance would attract penal consequences.

In the hearing lawyer Paul Nyamodi, representing the IGP, stated that the advocate was not in police custody, while Senior Counsel Eric Theuri said the submissions reinforced fears that Abdi had been subjected to extra-constitutional measures.

Investigating officer Dennis Mwenda told the court that the identities of two individuals captured fleeing the armed men had not yet been established.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has constituted a committee to investigate the incident, and LSK has called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to probe allegations that individuals posing as police officers were involved.

Human-rights activist Hussein Khalid, who joined the march, said the protest also demanded an end to all abductions and affirmed every Kenyan’s right to security.

The lawyer’s brother Zakaria Abshir filed the habeas corpus application that prompted the court order, and Justice Muteti is expected to deliver a ruling on the application on November 10, 2026.

The protest featured whistles, placards bearing messages such as “Protect” and “Stop Abductions”, and participants expressed rage, anger and determination to see the culture of abductions end.

LSK also highlighted that Abdi was a complainant and key witness in Criminal Case No. MCCR/E2910/2025, Republic v Ahmed Ali Mohamed, before the Makadara Law Courts, and that he had previously reported intimidation by security officers.

The incident was reported at Kilimani Police Station under OB No. 55/1/11/2026.