The High Court has stopped further construction and operationalisation of the proposed US-Kenya Ebola quarantine and treatment facility at Laikipia Air Base, ordering the Ministry of Health to disclose key documents within 45 days.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi delivered the judgment on Thursday, November 26, 2026, declaring that Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale had breached Article 10 of the Constitution by failing to ensure transparency, accountability and public participation in the project; The Star Kenya reported the judge as Justice Patricia Mande.

The court found the government also in breach of Article 35(3) for not making public the full terms of the agreement with the United States, any memorandum of arrangement, and the public-health, environmental, biosafety and security assessments, as well as the approvals obtained from Parliament, regulatory agencies and the Laikipia County government.

An order of mandamus requires the Ministry of Health to make the identified documents publicly available and provide copies to the petitioners within 45 days. An order of prohibition bars the Health Cabinet Secretary from undertaking any further construction work or operationalising the facility until the court is satisfied that the disclosure orders have been complied with.

The petitions were filed by the Katiba Institute and the Law Society of Kenya against Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale. Katiba Institute Executive Director Nora Mbagathi said the judgment confirmed that Kenyans cannot be kept in the dark about decisions that affect their lives and health.

The legal battle began on May 28, 2026, when the Katiba Institute lodged a petition hours before the facility was scheduled to open. The court had previously suspended the project and, in June 2026, found the Health Cabinet Secretary in contempt for allowing construction to continue despite earlier orders.

The facility, described as a 50-bed centre intended to isolate and treat American personnel potentially exposed to Ebola, had sparked protests in Laikipia and Nairobi over concerns about safety, preparedness and the secrecy surrounding the bilateral arrangement.