The High Court delivered a judgment on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at the Milimani Law Courts that overturned the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority’s (TVETA) decision to withdraw the Kenya Institute of Management’s (KIM) institutional accreditation and to shut its campuses.

The court ruled that TVETA had not complied with the procedural requirements set out in Sections 36 and 37 of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Act before issuing the April 20, 2026 notice, and therefore declared the notice unlawful and quashed the related orders.

In a statement dated November 25, 2026, KIM Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr Muriithi Ndegwa said the ruling cleared the way for the institute to resume normal operations and affirmed that “All training activities, including classes, assessments, examinations and other academic programmes, continue as scheduled.”

TVETA had originally announced the revocation on April 20, 2026, alleging that KIM was delivering and awarding qualifications beyond the scope of its approved programmes, employing trainers without valid licences and issuing certificates that would not be recognised for employment or further study.

KIM contested the regulator’s action in court, obtaining a stay of the closure order on April 22, 2026 and later having a preliminary objection by TVETA dismissed on July 9, 2026, allowing its substantive judicial review to proceed.

During parliamentary proceedings in October, the Education Cabinet Secretary told the Senate that TVETA’s action had been based on years of compliance assessments, inspections and regulatory audits, but the High Court found that the statutory steps required by law had not been observed.

The institute also clarified that certain professional certification courses, training programmes and conferences fall under the jurisdiction of the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) rather than TVETA, and therefore were not part of the dispute.