The Ministry of Roads and Transport announced on Saturday that completed sections of the Rironi-Mau Summit Highway will be opened to motorists before the Christmas festivities to ease congestion on the Nairobi–Nakuru corridor.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the 60-kilometre Rironi–Naivasha stretch is targeted for early December 2026 after the original October 30 deadline was missed, and that sections with the initial layer of Dense Bituminous Macadam at Lari will be opened temporarily before the final asphalt layer is applied.

The ministry disclosed that ten asphalt-paving machines have been deployed – five operating from the Rironi side and five from Naivasha – to enable contractors to lay roughly one kilometre of tarmac each day, while more than 90 work teams are progressing at about four kilometres per week; Chirchir attributed earlier setbacks to difficulties securing adequate bitumen supplies caused by geopolitical developments and supply-chain disruptions.

The Kenya National Highways Authority urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, obey traffic marshals and signage, and exercise caution around active construction zones, noting that works at the Naivasha Junction interchange, including an overpass and underpass, will remain unfinished.

President William Ruto launched the KSh200 billion, 233-kilometre Rironi-Mau Summit Highway project in November 2025, with China Road and Bridge Corporation undertaking the works, which are expected to be completed by June 2027 and to improve connectivity and reduce travel delays along the Northern Corridor.