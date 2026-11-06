Moi University Leads National Gender Mainstreaming Rankings With 96.4% Score

Moi University has been ranked first in the 2025/2026 gender mainstreaming performance evaluation of Kenya’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies, achieving an average score of 96.4 percent.

The assessment, carried out by the State Department for Gender Affairs and Affirmative Action, reviewed 86 public institutions on how they integrate gender considerations, address gender-based violence and promote workplace inclusion.

Moi University’s 96.4 percent score narrowly surpassed Maasai Mara University’s 96.3 percent, after posting 96.5 percent in the first biannual review and 96.2 percent in the second.

The Higher Education Loans Board and Kibabii University each secured third place with 94.8 percent, while the Kenya Revenue Authority ranked fifth with 94.7 percent and Kenyatta University sixth with 94.2 percent.

South Eastern Kenya University placed seventh with 92.5 percent, Karumo Technical Training Institute eighth with 90.3 percent, University of Kabianga ninth with 89.6 percent and the Wildlife Research and Training Institute tenth with 89.4 percent.

Kirinyaga University occupied the eleventh position with 87.9 percent.

Evaluation criteria included the inclusion of gender mainstreaming and gender-based violence prevention activities in annual work plans, allocation of dedicated budgets for such programmes, and the establishment of formal gender mainstreaming or disability units.

Rankings were derived from biannual performance reports submitted by the institutions for the 2025/2026 financial year.