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NACADA Calls for New Drug Courts in Embu, Eldoret and Mombasa

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NACADA Calls for New Drug Courts in Embu, Eldoret and Mombasa

NACADA Board Chair Dr Stephen Mairori asked the Judiciary to broaden its network of specialised drug courts, proposing dedicated magistrates’ courts in Embu and Eldoret, the reinstatement of Shanzu Law Court in Mombasa and the creation of a High Court with a specific mandate over organised crime.

The proposals were presented during a courtesy meeting with Chief Justice Martha Koome on Monday, October 19, where Mairori praised the existing specialised courts that handle cases involving narcotic and psychotropic substances.

Mairori also urged the development of capacity-building programmes for judges and court staff on alcohol and drug abuse, recommending joint training, research sharing and coordinated public-education initiatives.

He highlighted the possibility of establishing recovery treatment courts that would combine criminal accountability with rehabilitation for offenders suffering from substance-use disorders, saying “We appreciate the specialised courts already in place, but coverage must expand.”

Koome responded positively, stating “The Judiciary is ready to deepen collaboration with NACADA” and underscoring the importance of training, data exchange and public education in the partnership.

The chief justice added that the courts will explore frameworks for recovery treatment courts and that technical teams from both institutions will meet to draft proposals on training, information sharing and the new specialised courts.

The intended expansion seeks to improve access to specialised judicial services and to strengthen Kenya’s capacity to combat drug trafficking, organised crime and substance-abuse.

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