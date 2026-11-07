Narok Court Sentences Pascal Chacha to 50 Years or KSh50 Million for Bhang Trafficking

A magistrate in Narok has ordered Pascal Chacha to serve 50 years in prison or pay a fine of KSh50 million after a court found him guilty of moving 47.3 kilogrammes of bhang valued at KSh1.4 million.

Chief Magistrate Hezron Nyaberi delivered the punishment, stressing that the large amount of cannabis represented a serious aggravating factor and that the sentence was needed to safeguard the public.

The offence was reported to have taken place on February 10, 2025 along the Narok-Suswa Road in Ntulele, Narok East Sub-County, where Chacha and co-accused were intercepted while transporting the drug in a public service vehicle matatu.

The case was presented by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Gitonga Murang’a together with Principal Prosecution Counsel James Kigo and Prosecution Counsel Leone Wandera, who relied on a plea bargain that secured testimony from the matatu driver, later designated a state witness.

“The court observed that the quantity of bhang was a significant aggravating circumstance, noting that the offence involved the conveyance of a substantial quantity of 47.3 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa,” the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said.

After weighing mitigating arguments against the identified aggravating elements, the magistrate concluded that a deterrent sentence was warranted.