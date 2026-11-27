Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Friday, November 27, 2026, accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of promoting tribal politics that undermine national unity, amid a rising dispute over the Somali business community in Nairobi’s Eastleigh.

Duale said Gachagua’s political philosophy places tribal allegiance above national unity and fuels division, stating “Mr Impeached Gachagua, your political philosophy is based on tribal allegiance above national unity, promotes division instead of peaceful coexistence.” He added “Your outdated leadership is not a license to promote tribal supremacy, and political loyalty is not a justification for lawlessness.”

He warned that no tribal identity or political ambition can justify assaults on innocent citizens or theft of property, quoting “No tribal identity, political ambition, or claim to power can excuse the assault of innocent citizens or the destruction and theft of their hard-earned property in our communities.” Duale affirmed support for the Eastleigh Somali business community, saying “Somali Eastleigh Business community will not succumb.”

The comments came after Gachagua addressed Eastleigh residents on Thursday, November 26, 2026, claiming the Somali community had been neglected despite more than KSh1 trillion allocated to the North Eastern region since 2013. He wrote “The Somali Community in Kenya, a community of hardworking and astute businessmen and women – has been taken for granted by its leaders for far too long.” Gachagua pledged to pursue accountability for development resources if his political formation forms the next government and called for continued cooperation between communities.

The exchange underscores a widening political rift between the two leaders, with Duale defending Somali traders from what he described as intimidation and property destruction linked to Gachagua’s political mobilisation, while Gachagua argues that the community’s development needs remain unmet.