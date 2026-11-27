On Thursday November 26, 2026, at the Africa Road Safety Conference convened by KCB Group and the Global Road Safety Partnership, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir presented a KSh30 billion Road Safety Action Plan that targets a reduction of road fatalities by more than 30 percent over the next five years and aims to cut deaths and injuries by at least half by 2030.

The plan introduces the Kenya Road Assessment Programme (KenRAP) to map high-risk road sections and prioritise remedial work at accident blackspots, while technology such as speed cameras, automated violation detection and Intelligent Transport Systems will be deployed to strengthen enforcement against speeding, drunk driving, dangerous overtaking, overloading and reckless driving.

Vehicle inspection will be modernised through the establishment of automated testing centres and digital record-keeping, accompanied by tougher vehicle safety standards and a review of the Traffic Act, Cap 403, to address legal gaps.

In the public transport sector, operator accountability will be tightened and professional driver training expanded, with more than 4,000 transport personnel and drivers having completed training in the past three months and overall compliance among operators reported at roughly 76 percent.

The KSh30 billion funding covers the 2024-2028 period; road crashes currently impose an economic burden of about KSh450 billion annually, equivalent to 5-8 percent of gross domestic product.

The announcement follows the Senate’s July annulment of proposed NTSA inspection rules, which were criticised for insufficient facility capacity and the risk of motorist harassment, prompting the shift toward automated inspection infrastructure.

The ministry is also collaborating with the National Police Service to boost enforcement capacity, reviewing the Traffic Act, and advancing the Fuel Levy Securitisation Programme to provide liquidity for road projects and support Kenya’s goal of becoming a competitive regional transport hub.

National statistics show 5,009 road deaths in 2025, up from 4,748 in 2024; by November 16, 2026 the death toll for the year reached 4,613, compared with 4,238 for the same period in the previous year.

Chirchir said the government’s approach combines safer roads, safer vehicles, responsible road use, stronger enforcement and accountable public transport, adding that road crashes are preventable tragedies and that every life lost is one too many.

Later that day, Chirchir appeared before the Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transport and Housing, chaired by Senator Eddy Oketch, to discuss the 2027 Budget Policy Statement and progress on the road safety initiatives.