On November 27, 2026 Kenya took delivery of a Gas Chromatograph–Mass Spectrometer (GC-MS) that the Government of India donated to the country, with the handover conducted by Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at the Government Chemist Department headquarters in Nairobi.

The instrument merges gas chromatography, which separates individual compounds in a sample, with mass spectrometry, which identifies those compounds by analysing their molecular signatures, a combination widely used in forensic laboratories worldwide.

Officials said the GC-MS will markedly improve the ability of forensic scientists to detect and analyse drugs, poisons, illicit chemicals and chemical warfare agents, thereby strengthening investigations of complex crimes and supporting Kenya’s obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Murkomen described the donation as a significant boost to national security and a testament to the cordial relations between Kenya and India, while India’s High Commissioner Dr Adarsh Swaika reiterated his country’s commitment to deepening cooperation in health and security sectors.

The ceremony was also attended by Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr Raymond Omollo, Government Chemist William Munyoki, Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Hassan Abdi and other senior officials.

The Government Chemist Department, Kenya’s central chemical testing laboratory, provides forensic science, toxicology and specialised analytical services to the criminal justice system, public health and environmental protection agencies, and aims to achieve Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons-designated laboratory status for chemical-warfare-agent analysis.

The equipment was supplied following a request from the Kenyan government and is intended to enhance the department’s scientific capacity, support crime-scene investigations and contribute to the country’s preparedness against chemical threats.