High Court Judge Lady Justice Cecilia Wairimu Githua handed down custodial sentences on Friday November 27, 2026 to former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his former personal assistant Michael Juma Oyamo and former Migori County Clerk Caspal Obiero for the 2018 murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Obado and Oyamo each received 25 years’ imprisonment while Obiero was sentenced to 18 years, with the court ordering that time already spent in lawful custody before their release on bond be deducted from each term.

Sharon Otieno’s parents, Douglas Zacharia Otieno and Melida Auma, asked the court to spare Obado a custodial sentence and to award financial compensation for the loss and the prolonged legal battle, but the judge declined, finding that insufficient evidence had been presented to support a compensation order under the Victim Protection Act.

The victim was a 26-year-old second-year medical student who was seven months pregnant when she was killed in September 2018; DNA evidence later confirmed Obado as the father of her unborn child.

The trial, which concluded with convictions on July 23, 2026, saw the prosecution call 42 witnesses and tender 81 exhibits, and was delayed after the original trial judge was transferred and the case stalled for a year before Chief Justice Martha Koome directed it to continue.

Following the sentencing, the victim’s family announced plans to appeal the decision before the Court of Appeal, and Obado’s defence team also confirmed it will file an appeal challenging both the conviction and the 25-year term.