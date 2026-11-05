President William Ruto Awards Charter to International Leadership University

President William Ruto presented a university charter to International Leadership University at State House in Nairobi on Thursday, November 5, 2026, officially recognising the institution as a fully chartered university.

The event follows earlier charter grants to the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology and the Kenya Medical Research Institute in May 2026, underscoring the government's drive to broaden the private higher-education sector.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ruto said the administration is committed to ensuring university education in Kenya meets international standards while supporting the country's development priorities, adding that institutions must nurture responsible, disciplined and visionary graduates.

He highlighted plans for a more student-centred funding framework, expanded educational infrastructure and improved learning facilities to make quality university education more equitable.

The President also called on universities to become centres of research, innovation and knowledge creation, noting their role in developing solutions to societal challenges and advancing technology.

ILU’s leadership described the charter as a major milestone; former Makueni Governor Professor Kivutha Kibwana serves as Chancellor, Professor Timothy Kiruhi is Vice-Chancellor and Justice Daniel Musinga chairs the Board of Trustees.

A ceremonial mace and official seal were presented to the university during the ceremony, symbols of its authority under the Universities Act, which authorises charter issuance through section 24(1)(a).

The charter provides a framework for ILU to expand its teaching, leadership training and other academic programmes, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

Ruto said, “Beyond imparting knowledge, the institution plays an important role in nurturing responsible, disciplined and visionary leaders equipped to make a positive contribution to society.”

He added, “We are equally determined to ensure that our university education meets global standards and aligns with Kenya’s development aspirations.”

He further stated, “Beyond teaching and training, we envision universities as vibrant centres of research, innovation and knowledge creation. They must be at the forefront of identifying solutions to societal challenges and driving technological advancement.”