Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan Announces Tightened Security for Mashujaa Day

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Dr Abdi Hassan said additional security forces and traffic controls have been put in place for the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

Uniformed police, plain-clothes officers and traffic police will be deployed around the stadium, parking zones, hotels, other accommodation sites and critical installations, while National Government Administration Officers and National Youth Service members will guide the public before and after the march-past.

The commissioner warned that the national event does not grant anyone immunity from the law and that anyone who commits a crime, threatens safety or disrupts peace will be dealt with according to the law.

He described the security climate in the Rift Valley as favourable, noting that sustained operations under the Maliza Uhalifu initiative have helped restore peace, allow businesses to reopen and enable displaced residents to return home.

Hassan said intelligence-led, coordinated actions will continue to target both perpetrators of banditry and those who fund or facilitate such activities.

The 63rd Mashujaa Day will be presided over by President William Ruto, with the ceremony held at Kipchoge Keino Stadium and jointly hosted by Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties; the event is themed Security, Sports and the Economy and follows Ruto’s 11-day North Rift development tour that began on October 10 and covered Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Baringo.

As the 2027 General Election approaches, the commissioner called on political leaders, community elders, religious bodies, the media and citizens to promote tolerance, reject hate speech and ethnic hostility, and to cooperate in maintaining lasting peace.