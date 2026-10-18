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Transport Minister Davis Chirchir Reports 82.2% Road Completion Ahead of Mashujaa Day

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Transport Minister Davis Chirchir Reports 82.2% Road Completion Ahead of Mashujaa Day

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir told reporters that urban road upgrades in Eldoret have reached 82.2 percent completion as the government finalises preparations for the national Mashujaa Day ceremony on October 20.

He added that works in Iten are 76 percent finished after a multi-agency inspection tour that also covered Kapsabet, Nandi Hills and Kapsowar, with the projects totalling 22.9 kilometres and funded by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority.

“Mashujaa Day readiness is taking shape!” Chirchir said, noting that the upgrades aim to ease traffic, improve accessibility and boost infrastructure in the five towns.

The preparations extend to the main venue, Kipchoge Keino Stadium, where Head of Public Service Felix Koskei inspected the installation of seats, a milestone in the stadium’s redevelopment that will host President William Ruto and thousands of guests.

Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru also visited the stadium on October 12 with Brigadier Titus Sokobe, stating “My fourth inspection visit today was at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, accompanied by the Chief in charge of Special Projects at Defence Headquarters, Brigadier Titus Sokobe, to assess the progress of the ongoing upgrade.”

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said the stadium is expected to be more than 85 percent complete by Sunday, with remaining tasks including the main pavilion roof, athletics track and final playing-surface improvements, and full completion projected for the end of December.

The celebrations, themed around security, sports and the economy, will be jointly hosted by Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties, featuring a week of exhibitions at Eldoret National Polytechnic from 13 to October 18 and a sports tournament with a prize purse of KSh63 million.

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