Cheptumo Ayabei assumed office as Chief Executive Officer of the Teachers Service Commission on Friday, November 20, 2026, after being appointed on November 16 following a competitive recruitment exercise that attracted 124 applicants and shortlisted five candidates.

At a handover ceremony at the commission’s headquarters in Nairobi, outgoing acting CEO Evaleen Mitei transferred the commission seal, asset records and financial reports to Ayabei, who was later sworn in at the Supreme Court by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

In his acceptance remarks Ayabei said, “To our teachers, I pledge fairness, professionalism and support. To our learners, I pledge that every decision we make will be guided by your best interests. To our stakeholders, I pledge integrity, consultation and accountability.”

TSC chairman Dr Jamleck Muturi urged Ayabei to provide continuity while strengthening institutional performance, describing him as an experienced administrator with a 27-year career at the commission.

Ayabei added that investing in teachers invests in the nation’s future and promised to improve welfare, ensure transparent promotions, enhance medical insurance, guarantee reliable payroll and fully implement negotiated collective bargaining agreement benefits.

He noted that the commission must implement revised Career Progression Guidelines, promote 50,000 teachers in the 2026/2027 financial year, confirm 20,000 teacher interns on permanent and pensionable terms, recruit additional staff to address shortages and deploy teachers equitably to hardship areas.

During his tenure as Director of Finance and Accounts the commission’s budget expanded from KSh150 billion to KSh425.6 billion and the teacher workforce grew from approximately 200,000 to 467,000, according to the executive profile released by TSC.

Ayabei also oversaw the implementation of financial management systems, mobilised KSh900 million for construction of the commission’s headquarters and secured funding for digital-literacy training for teachers.

He joined TSC in 1999 as a finance officer, holds a Bachelor of Education from Kenyatta University, a Master’s degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Stirling and is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya; he is the first person with a disability to hold the TSC CEO post.

The appointment followed a prolonged recruitment process that was halted by the High Court in Kiambu in September 2026 over procedural irregularities, prompting a fresh advertisement and the eventual selection of Ayabei.