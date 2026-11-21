One person died and more than ten were seriously injured when a PSV matatu carrying KCSE candidates collided with a trailer on the Eldoret-Webuye Highway near Njoroge Trading Centre in Lumakanda Ward on Saturday night, November 21.

Lumakanda Ward Member of County Assembly Benard Wanyonyi Mulama confirmed the incident in a statement shared on Facebook shortly before midnight.

He said, “It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that I extend my sincere condolences following the tragic road accident that occurred tonight near Njoroge Trading Centre along the Eldoret-Webuye highway, right here in our Lumakanda Ward.”

Mulama noted that most of the injured were students and that it was not immediately clear whether the deceased was among the candidates.

Reports indicate the collision involved a passenger service vehicle matatu and a trailer, while other accounts describe the other vehicle as a lorry.

The location was reported as Lumakanda Ward in Kakamega County by some sources and as Lumakanda Ward in Bungoma County by others.

The Long Distance Drivers and Conductors Association of Kenya issued a traffic alert warning of a major snarl-up along the highway after the crash.

Mulama urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, especially around stalled or parked vehicles, to prevent further tragedies.

The accident comes as thousands of candidates travel home after completing the 2026 KCSE examinations, a period that has already seen three candidate deaths earlier in the year, disclosed by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba.