At a fundraiser held at Tom Mboya Secondary School in Suba North Constituency, Nyanza politicians confronted each other over ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga’s call to zone the region for ODM candidates in the 2027 General Election.

Wanga said the four counties of Homa Bay, Kisumu, Migori and Siaya should be preserved for ODM candidates and that no party supporting President William Ruto should be allowed to field candidates while she remains national chairperson.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ rejected the zoning proposal, arguing that competition should not be restricted and that voters will judge leaders on service delivery rather than party affiliation.

Kajwang’ also warned ODM leaders against intimidating members who associate with other parties, saying such tactics could drive supporters away ahead of the 2027 election.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo said the people of Nyanza have already decided to support President Ruto without conditions and cautioned ODM leaders against presenting conditional support as a backtrack.

Odhiambo likened conditional demands to a marriage where one partner threatens divorce after having children, and she rejected calls for a written agreement between ODM and UDA.

National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro echoed the view that a written pact is unnecessary, noting that CSs John Mbadi and Opiyo Wandayi joined the government without any formal agreement.

Osoro urged ODM to allow any political party to field candidates in Nyanza and warned against scaring parties allied to President Ruto.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula told Nyanza residents to shun opposition leaders and back President Ruto, accusing DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua of fomenting division.

Wetang’ula highlighted road improvements since President Ruto took office as evidence of equitable development.

Edwin Sifuna, speaking at the event, credited the late Raila Odinga for his political rise, saying “Picked me from extreme obscurity”.