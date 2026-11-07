Babu Owino Appoints Kivutha Kibwana as Mwananchi Party Patron

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino announced on November 6, 2026 that former Makueni County Governor Professor Kivutha Kibwana will serve as patron of the Mwananchi Party.

Kibwana, a professor of law, previously led Makueni County for two terms from 2013 to 2022 and was ranked among Kenya’s best-performing governors, leaving a legacy described as transformative.

In his statement, Owino praised Kibwana as a distinguished law professor and a passionate defender of human rights, adding that the party is honoured and privileged to have him as patron.

As patron, Kibwana is expected to advise the party leadership, help shape policy positions and provide institutional experience, offering strategic guidance and mentorship.

The Mwananchi Party, renamed from the Muungano Party on September 10, 2026 following Registrar of Political Parties changes, is expanding its membership and national presence ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Owino positioning the outfit as a platform for his anticipated Nairobi gubernatorial bid.

Owino’s announcement did not specify Kibwana’s exact responsibilities, the length of his appointment or the party’s immediate organisational plans.