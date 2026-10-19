Babu Owino Says He Will Not Oppose Winnie Odinga’s Nairobi Senate Bid

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino told supporters on Saturday, October 17, 2026 that he would not stand in the way of Winnie Odinga’s intention to contest the Nairobi senatorial seat, saying his loyalty to the late Raila Odinga prevents him from opposing the former prime minister’s daughter.

Owino added that his own ambition is to become Nairobi governor in the 2027 General Election and that voters should decide the outcome, noting that Nairobi voters elected Edwin Sifuna as Senator and Johnson Sakaja as Governor in the 2022 election, both of Luhya origin.

Former Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru expressed scepticism about Owino’s chances against Governor Sakaja, stating, “I doubt Babu can beat Sakaja in Nairobi; you know why? Look at the demographics of Nairobi,” and referring to recent tensions involving Senator Sifuna.

The following day, KANU spokesperson Tony Gachoka posted on X that Owino was “in political free fall,” and questioned his ethnic identification, writing, “Here is says he is a Kikuyu. I thought he was the Luo King-pin and the community’s 2032 Presidential Candidate via his Mwananchi Party.”

Gachoka’s comments also suggested that Owino’s political standing had declined after his recent remarks on Winnie Odinga’s ambitions.

In January, Owino had warned Winnie after ODM’s Nairobi branch endorsed her as the party’s fourth deputy leader, cautioning her about entering a “shrinking pond.”

Nairobi ODM chairperson George Aladwa had earlier said that Raila Odinga’s reduced domestic presence created a representational gap that Winnie’s endorsement was intended to fill.

Winnie Odinga announced her intention to run for the Nairobi senatorial seat two days before Owino’s October 17 remarks, setting the stage for a potential contest for the position currently held by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.