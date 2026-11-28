Senator Edwin Sifuna, leader of the Linda Mwananchi movement, said on his United States tour in Dallas, Texas that the opposition’s 2027 presidential flagbearer should be chosen by ordinary Kenyans rather than through private boardroom negotiations.

Speaking alongside Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, Sifuna reiterated that the conversation on the flagbearer must happen with the people and not in hotel rooms or boardrooms.

He added that by February 2026 the debate over his suitability for the ticket would have made significant progress, especially after diaspora financial contributions, quoting “ile pesa muna tupea hapa, hii argument tutakuwa tumemaliza”.

Sifuna pledged to take the movement’s campaign to every village in Kenya to argue that Linda Mwananchi offers the best option for the United Opposition.

He also said opposition unity is necessary and claimed that together they could secure almost 80 percent of the vote in a single round, adding “by saa moja anafaa kuwa amenipigia simu ku-concede”.

His stance follows similar rejections of boardroom deals by Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang'i, People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who have each called for a scientific, transparent and inclusive selection process.

Kalonzo Musyoka of the Wiper Patriotic Front and other opposition figures are also positioning themselves for the 2027 race, contributing to the ongoing debate over how to select a single candidate.

A TIFA Research survey released in November 2026 placed Sifuna level with President William Ruto at 31 percent support each, ahead of his opposition rivals.