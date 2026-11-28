On November 26, 2026 Members of the Kisumu County Assembly removed Speaker Elisha Jack Oraro and installed East Kano/Wawidhi MCA Moses Ochele as acting Speaker.

Ochele said his immediate priority was to restore order, unite the divided ward representatives and fast-track stalled institutional reforms that have frustrated MCAs.

Oraro rejected the removal, calling the proceedings illegal, unconstitutional and a nullity, and argued that the absence of the clerk and a Hansard record undermined the validity of the decision.

The confrontation featured physical clashes, a tug-of-war over the Assembly’s mace and a brief occupation of the Speaker’s chair by Deputy Speaker Nereah Okombo before Ochele was installed.

The motion to remove Oraro was led by Kolwa Central MCA George Oraro and Muhoroni-Koru MCA Komudo Vitalis, seconded by Richard Kwach, with Gad Olima and Moses Ngeta also instrumental; 33 MCAs were present, although only 29 had initially signed the petition.

After Oraro adjourned the House sine die, area Officer Commanding Station Benson Matheka and armed police attempted to retrieve the mace, but MCAs resisted; youths later entered the Speaker’s office and were seen consuming refreshments.

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o endorsed Ochele as acting Speaker, urging legislators to set aside differences, maintain peace and protect Kisumu’s investment climate, and asked former Speaker Oraro to leave a meeting where he had appeared.

Deputy Speaker Okombo argued that the Assembly could not conduct business after the sine-die adjournment and that any resolutions were invalid without a formal reconvening notice, while Deputy Majority Leader Patrick Lumumba said the MCAs acted within the Standing Orders.

Chief Whip Seth Kanga criticised the police response as excessive, and Regina Kizito questioned the presence of armed officers inside the chamber, asking who had invited them.

Section 11 of the County Governments Act requires a written notice supported by at least one-third of members, committee consideration, placement on the Order Paper and an opportunity for the Speaker to defend himself, with constitutional guarantees of fair hearing under Articles 47 and 50.

Ochele was later sworn in as Speaker, thanking members for their confidence, describing the moment as a surprise and pledging humility in serving the Assembly and the people of Kisumu.

Oraro linked his removal to succession politics ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying he is eyeing the Kisumu West parliamentary seat and that his support for MP Rosa Buyu’s gubernatorial bid contributed to the move against him.

The episode revived memories of the 2019 power struggle that brought Oraro to the Speakership after the removal of his predecessor Onyango Oloo.