Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui announced that he will vacate his cabinet post by early February 2027 in order to run for the Nakuru County governorship in the 2027 general election.

The declaration was made in an NTV interview on Thursday, November 26, where Kinyanjui said the law requires his resignation six months before the August 10, 2027 poll and that he will focus on campaigning after completing his current duties.

He said feedback from Nakuru residents indicated a strong desire for his return, noting that people he meets at work, church and social gatherings keep asking when he will go back to the county.

Kinyanjui previously served as Nakuru governor from 2017 to 2022 before losing to Susan Kihika in the August 2022 election, and was appointed to the cabinet by President William Ruto in December 2024, a nomination approved by the National Assembly.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission requires public officers intending to contest the election to resign by February 10, 2027, six months ahead of the poll, a deadline Kinyanjui said he will meet.

His entry into the race sets up a contest with Senator Tabitha Karanja, who announced on October 9 that she will also vie for the Nakuru governorship on a Democracy for the Citizens Party ticket after leaving the United Democratic Alliance.

Karanja, appearing in green attire, told supporters that they are her employers and affirmed her intention to contest the governorship under the DCP banner.